NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Apple is working harder to squeeze juice out of its iconic iPhone. The company sold more units in the holiday quarter, yet profit fell. A saturating market and slowing innovation aren't helping margins. Yet the prospect of a new phone and the ability to sell additional services are bright spots that should keep investors on board.

Apple's figures are astonishing, with quarterly revenue hitting $78 billion and profit dialing in at $17.9 billion. Only a handful of American companies earn more in a year than Apple did in the quarter. Yet its fortunes are tied up in handsets, with the iPhone accounting for nearly 70 percent of sales. With perhaps 2.5 billion smartphones now being used around the world, according to various estimates, it's getting harder to find new customers. The company's revenue rose only 3 percent from the same period last year.

Moreover, innovation is slowing. A faster processor, water resistance and better camera provided many users with reasons to upgrade to the company's latest handset, but these pale in comparison with the improvements of a few years ago. Apple is spending more money in R&D and cramming more expensive features into phones, but receiving less benefit. That's why despite record revenue and iPhone sales, income fell about 3 percent compared to the same period last year.

To compensate, Apple is tapping the iPhone in other ways. It's selling more services such as apps in its store, online data storage, streaming music and payments. They now account for 9 percent of revenue, a line the company hopes to double over the next four years. It's also selling more related items, such as its new wireless headphones. And Apple is trying to pinch suppliers. The company is suing wireless chip company Qualcomm to recoup $1 billion in rebates it claims it is owed, and slash the $15 – according to Sanford Bernstein – in royalties it pays on each iPhone sold.

The muted prospects explain why investors value Apple at just 13.5 times estimated 2017 earnings – 25 percent below the S&P 500 average. That may be too steep a discount. Services will continue to grow. The company's cash pile has swelled to nearly $250 billion and investors would benefit from any reduction in taxes on repatriated funds. And the average customers' phone is getting older. Should Apple's next phone dazzle later this year, the result could be surprising growth.