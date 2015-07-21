EU to tackle complaints over tech companies' unfair practices
BRUSSELS The European Union executive is planning a law to deal with complaints about unfair trading practices by leading online players such as Apple and Google .
SAN FRANCISCO Sales of Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) smartwatch have exceeded internal expectations since the device's April launch, Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.
He also said a strong dollar has created challenges for Apple. Gains in the dollar versus other currencies in recent quarters have cut into the revenue of many U.S. multinationals that sell products overseas.
(Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by Richard Chang)
BRUSSELS The European Union executive is planning a law to deal with complaints about unfair trading practices by leading online players such as Apple and Google .
BRUSSELS The European Union plans to launch more antitrust investigations into e-commerce companies after a two-year inquiry uncovered practices that restrict competition, the European Commission said on Wednesday.