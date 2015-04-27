EU to tackle complaints over tech companies' unfair practices
BRUSSELS The European Union executive is planning a law to deal with complaints about unfair trading practices by leading online players such as Apple and Google .
SAN FRANCISCO Apple Inc (AAPL.O) Chief Executive Tim Cook said on Monday demand continued to outstrip supply for the new Apple Watch, released earlier this month.
"From a demand point of view, it's hard to gauge when you don't have product in stores," said Cook.
He said the iPhone "led the way" in its massive increase in China sales.
BRUSSELS The European Union plans to launch more antitrust investigations into e-commerce companies after a two-year inquiry uncovered practices that restrict competition, the European Commission said on Wednesday.