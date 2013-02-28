Samsung flags are set up at the main entrance to the Berlin fair ground before the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 28, 2012. The IFA consumer electronics and home appliances fair will open its doors to the public from August 31 till September 5 in the German... REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz (GERMANY - Tags: SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS) - RTR376S8

SEOUL A Tokyo court on Thursday ruled in favor of Apple Inc in a patent lawsuit over mobile devices filed by Samsung Electronics, the South Korean firm said.

The world's top two smartphone makers are engaged in a global legal battle over patents on smartphones and tablets, as they vie to win customers in the lucrative mobile market.

"We are disappointed by today's court decision. Following a thorough review of the ruling, we will take the measures necessary to protect our intellectual property rights," Samsung said in a statement without giving further details.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)