SAN JOSE, California A U.S. jury on Friday said Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has infringed some of Apple Inc's patents, and that all of those patents are valid.

The verdict in the high-stakes trial between the two tech giants was still being read in a federal courtroom in San Jose, California, and not all of the key legal findings had been announced.

(Reporting By Gerry Shih and Dan Levine; Editing by Gary Hill)