Toshiba asks Western Digital again to drop challenge to Toshiba's chip business sale
TOKYO Toshiba Corp on Wednesday asked Western Digital Corp once again to stop challenging the Japanese conglomerate's plans to sell its chip business.
NEW YORK Bernstein Research on Tuesday wrote that Apple Inc (AAPL.O) may be considering a stock split, a move that could lead to the pricy company's inclusion in the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI.
The firm gave no reason for why Apple might take such a move, which would double the number of Apple shares while halving the price. Calls to Bernstein were not returned.
In a note to clients, senior analyst A.M. Sacconaghi wrote that a split would enable Apple to be considered for inclusion in the 30-company index, which he described as under-representing technology companies.
There are five tech companies in the Dow: International Business Machines (IBM.N), Hewlett-Packard (HPQ.N), Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O), Intel Corp (INTC.O) and Cisco Systems (CSCO.O).
The Dow is price-based, and includes only two companies that trade for more than $100 per share: IBM and Chevron Corp (CVX.N). Apple is trading up 2 percent at $607.
(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Dale Hudson)
TOKYO Toshiba Corp on Wednesday asked Western Digital Corp once again to stop challenging the Japanese conglomerate's plans to sell its chip business.
DETROIT Delphi Automotive PLC will partner with Paris-based Transdev Group, a public transport service controlled by the French government, to develop an automated on-demand shuttle service in Europe, the companies said on Wednesday.