Renault expects return to normal production on Monday after cyber attack
PARIS French carmaker Renault expects to be able to resume normal production on Monday in the factories that were hit by a global cyber attack, a spokesman said.
Apple Inc has assembled a large team of experts in virtual and augmented reality and built prototypes of headsets that could one day rival Facebook's Oculus Rift or Microsoft's Hololens, the Financial Times reported.
A secret research unit, housing hundreds of staff assembled from acquisitions or poached from other companies, is working on next-generation headset technologies, the FT reported, citing people familiar with the initiative. (on.ft.com/1PK0dUI)
The newspaper had previously reported the hiring of leading virtual reality researcher Doug Bowman by the iPhone maker. (on.ft.com/1SgnhuR)
Apple was not immediately available to comment.
(Reporting by Alan John Koshy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May pledged to create new powers allowing her to punish social media and communications companies that fail to look after users' data, and to demand cash from firms to pay for policing the internet.