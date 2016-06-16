BRIEF-International Engineering approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be chairman
* Approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be company's chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM, June 16 ** Deliveries of the six biggest categories of white goods (AHAM 6) in the United States rose 10.9 percent year-on-year in May, data from industry body Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers showed late on Wednesday. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom)
* Approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be company's chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Recently discussed about possibilities of project Stada with a couple of financial investors