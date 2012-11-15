UK election raises Brexit stakes while ECB eyes recovery
FRANKFURT It was meant to be a landslide victory for Prime Minister Theresa May.
SAN FRANCISCO Top chip gear-maker Applied Materials forecast current-quarter revenues below expectations as it struggles with a slowdown in spending on chip manufacturing equipment and troubles at its solar and display groups.
But the company said it expects business conditions to improve entering 2013, "with orders projected to increase after bottoming in the fourth quarter," and its shares rose more than 2 percent in after hours trade.
Chipmakers worried about the global economy and wrestling with declining PC sales have been spending less on new manufacturing equipment sold by Applied Materials.
Applied Materials posted fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $1.65 billion, down from $2.18 billion in the year-ago period.
It said its expects revenue in the current quarter to be flat to down 15 percent from the fourth quarter. The midpoint of that range is about $1.526 billion.
Analysts had expected fourth-quarter revenue of $1.576 billion and fiscal first-quarter 2013 revenue of $1.750 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Applied Materials said it had a net loss for the quarter ended in October of $515 million, or 42 cents a share, versus net income of $456 million, or 34 cents a share, in the same quarter last year.
The company reported adjusted earnings per share of 6 cents, compared to 3 cents expected by analysts.
Shares of Applied Materials rose 2.57 percent in extended trade after closing down 0.58 percent at $10.30.
(Reporting By Noel Randewich; Editing by Bernard Orr)
FRANKFURT It was meant to be a landslide victory for Prime Minister Theresa May.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Bulgaria - Rating Action Report https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/899261 LONDON, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Bulgaria's Outlook to Positive from Stable while affirming the sovereign's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-'. The issue ratings on Bulgaria's senior unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'BBB-'. The Country C