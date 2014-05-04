China's HNA in final talks to buy German airport Hahn
FRANKFURT Acquisitive Chinese conglomerate HNA is in final talks over the purchase of Hahn airport in western Germany, the airport's state owners said on Monday.
SYDNEY China's Baoshan Iron and Steel Co Ltd (Baosteel) (600019.SS) and Australia's Aurizon Holdings Ltd (AZJ.AX) launched a A$1.14 billion ($1.06 billion) takeover bid for Australian iron ore developer Aquila Resources Ltd AQA.AX, Aurizon said on Monday.
Baosteel, China's largest listed steelmaker, and rail company Aurizon said they will offer A$3.40 in cash per share, a 39 percent premium to Aquila's last closing price.
Aurizon said it would acquire 15 percent of Aquila if the deal was successful. Baosteel already owns almost 20 percent of Aquila, which is leading the long-delayed $7 billion West Pilbara Iron Ore project in Australia.
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
FRANKFURT Acquisitive Chinese conglomerate HNA is in final talks over the purchase of Hahn airport in western Germany, the airport's state owners said on Monday.
Consumer goods packaging company Silgan Holdings Inc said it would buy WestRock Co's business that makes soap dispensers and perfume sprayers for about $1 billion.
U.S. telecom sector could be on the brink of a major consolidation under President Donald Trump's likely more merger-friendly administration, said JP Morgan Securities, which now sees a 90 percent chance of T-Mobile US being involved in a strategic transaction in the next five years.