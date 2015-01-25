Wall St. opens higher, Nasdaq hits record
Wall Street opened higher on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite hitting a record, boosted by strong corporate earnings, and ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting and Apple's results.
ABU DHABI Dubai's Arabtec Holding ARTC.DU has won two contracts in Abu Dhabi worth 560 million dirhams ($152.5 million) combined through its Target Engineering unit, the builder said on Sunday.
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has awarded a 345 million dirham contract to expand a housing complex in Ruwais, near Abu Dhabi, to Target, a fully-owned subsidiary of Arabtec.
Abu Dhabi Company for Onshore Oil Operations (ADCO) also awarded a 215 million dirham contract to Target to construct a new management building and a civil defence station, Arabtec said in statements to Dubai's bourse.
Both contracts are expected to be completed in February 2016.
Target Engineering handles construction projects in the oil and gas sectors in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho and Matt Smith; Editing by David French)
