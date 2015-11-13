Delaware judge denies Anthem injunction, effectively ending Cigna merger
WILMINGTON, Del. A judge effectively killed off any practical chance of Anthem Inc merging with Cigna Corp on Thursday as he declined to order Cigna not to terminate the deal.
MILAN A non-binding bid presented by Italian asset manager Anima Holding (ANIM.MI) for 100 percent of Arca values the rival at between 700-800 million euros ($752-860 million), an Anima official said, citing preliminary estimates.
The official also said Anima's offer envisaged payment for a 25 percent stake in shares, with the remainder to be settled in cash.
Anima's offer follows a rival bid by U.S. investment firm Atlas Merchant Capital, set up by former Barclays (BARC.L) boss Bob Diamond, valuing Arca at around 1 billion euros, two sources close to the matter told Reuters last week.
Arca's main shareholders are Italian cooperative banks Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna (BPER) (EMII.MI), Veneto Banca IPO-VENE.MI and Banca Popolare di Vicenza, which each own 19.99 percent of the asset manager.
Banca Popolare di Sondrio (BPSI.MI), another cooperative lender, has a 12.9 percent stake.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)
NEW YORK Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp filed a lawsuit against Energy Future Holdings Corp on Thursday, claiming that the bankrupt power company has prevented it from pursuing better options for it as its $18.7 billion deal with NextEra Energy Inc falters.