STOCKHOLM General Electric's (GE.N) Swedish unit made a $685 million bid for Sweden's Arcam (ARCM.ST) on Tuesday to boost its footprint within 3D printing.

GE Sweden Holdings AB said on Tuesday it had offered 285 Swedish crowns per share for Arcam, valuing the company at 5.86 billion Swedish crowns ($684.6 million).

The offer represents a premium of around 53 percent relative to Arcam's closing price on Monday.

GE Aviation is one if Arcam's largest customers.

Separately GE's German business made a bid for Arcam's German competitor SLM Solutions (AM3D.DE)

($1 = 8.5556 Swedish crowns)

(By Oskar von Bahr; Editing by Simon Johnson)