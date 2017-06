BRUSSELS ArcelorMittal (ISPA.AS), the world's biggest steelmaker, said on Wednesday it has increased its stake in a joint venture with Valin Steel 000932.SZ to increase its exposure to China's automotive industry.

It has increased its stake in the joint venture, which supplies steel parts to carmakers, from 33 percent to 49 percent, it said without specifying the costs of the transaction.

(Reporting By Ben Deighton)