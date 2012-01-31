Archer Daniels Midland Co's (ADM.N) quarterly profit shrank to almost a tenth of what it was a year earlier as the U.S. agribusiness giant made less money in almost all of its major units and took a big charge related to a plastic production facility in Iowa.

Companies like Archer Daniels, whose shares were down 4 percent in Tuesday pre-market trading, make money by buying, selling, shipping and storing farm products and by processing commodities like corn and soybeans into products like livestock feed.

Prices for corn and soybeans are historically high due to concerns about global supplies, but those do not always translate into strong revenues for agribusiness companies.

Commodity trading firms and processors have struggled as volatile markets have increased risks and costs.

During the second quarter ended December 31, ADM saw oilseeds processing profit fall $72 million while corn processing results decreased $532 million.

ADM said the loss in corn processing included $339 million in asset impairment charges related to a renewable plastic production facility in Clinton, Iowa.

Agricultural services profit decreased $268 million on poor international merchandising and lower U.S. export volumes. Results at other businesses fell by $181 million.

During the second quarter, the company earned $80 million, or 12 cents a share, compared with $732 million, or $1.14 a share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items like asset impairment, earnings were 51 cents a share.

Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to earn 76 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales rose to $23.31 billion from $20.9 billion last year.

Earlier this month, ADM said it would cut about 1,000 positions, or 3 percent of its workforce, worldwide in the first broad reduction in company history, in the face of increasing global competition from processors who are becoming more aggressive about managing costs.

Rival Cargill CARG.UL last month said it would eliminate 1.5 percent of its staff, or about 2,000 people.

Shares of the company fell to $28.40 in trading before the bell after closing at $29.71 Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Mark Porter)