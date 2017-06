Archstone Inc, the apartment owner and developer owned by Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc LEHMB.UL, said in an amended regulatory filing that it expects to raise up to $3.45 billion in its initial public offering.

The company had initially filed for an IPO of up to $100 million in August.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees.

(Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)