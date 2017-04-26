Sherwin-Williams wins U.S. antitrust approval to buy Valspar: FTC
WASHINGTON Paint-maker Sherwin-Williams has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy U.S. rival Valspar Corp , the Federal Trade Commission said on Friday.
Specialty metals maker Arconic Inc (ARNC.N) said on Wednesday it would exit its stake in Alcoa Corp (AA.N) through a debt-for-equity swap with two of its creditors.
Arconic said it would exchange the nearly 13 million Alcoa shares it owns for debt held by Citigroup Global Markets Inc and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC.
(Reporting by Pallavi Dewan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
NEW YORK Financial and technology companies led by Bank of America Corp, SBI Holdings Inc, HSBC Holdings Plc, Intel Corp and Temasek Holdings have invested $107 million in R3 CEV, a startup which runs a big bank consortium seeking to develop blockchain technology, it said on Tuesday.