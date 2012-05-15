Arctic Cat Inc ACAT.O posted a smaller quarterly loss but the snowmobile maker forecast weak full-year results as it expects softness in North America sales.

Arctic Cat shares, which have doubled in value so far this year, fell 23 percent to a low of $35.44 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

The company forecast full-year earnings of $2.40 to $2.50 per share on sales of $631 million to $650 million. Analysts expected a profit of $2.70 per share on sales of $659.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Arctic Cat said it expects North America industry retail sales of all-terrain vehicles to be flat to down 5 percent and North America industry retail sales of snowmobiles to be flat to up 2 percent.

The company's fourth-quarter net loss narrowed to $6.2 million, or 49 cents per share, from $9.6 million, or 52 cents per share, a year ago.

Sales rose 26 percent to $98.5 million.

Analysts expected a loss of 56 cents per share on revenue of $92.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)