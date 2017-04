LONDON French investment firm Ardian is to buy a $1.3 billion private equity portfolio from U.S. company GE Capital (GEB.N), the companies said on Tuesday, in the largest secondary private equity transaction over the last year.

The portfolio is made up of passively held limited partnership interests, mainly in U.S. buyout funds, the companies said. Last week Ardian said it had raised $10 billion in its latest fundraising cycle.

