PARIS French nuclear group Areva (AREVA.PA) on Wednesday denied having any plans to buy a stake in Urenco for the time being, reacting to media reports flagging its interest in the UK-based uranium enrichment company.

Urenco is owned by German utilities RWE (RWEG.DE) and E.ON (EONGn.DE), which jointly hold 33 percent, as well as the Dutch and British governments, which each have one-third of the company's equity.

The timing is not ideal for Areva as it is cutting investments and selling assets to shore up its balance sheet as the world's biggest nuclear reactor builder tries to weather a plunge in demand in an industry still reeling from Japan's Fukushima disaster.

Earlier this month, a Dutch newspaper wrote that Areva had asked bank Nomura to look into acquiring a stake while a source told Reuters that the Dutch government had appointed Credit Suisse CSGN.VX to advise on a potential sale.

Britain has been seeking to dispose of its 33 percent stake for several years.

