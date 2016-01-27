A view shows the Areva Tower, the headquarters of the French nuclear reactor maker Areva, at La Defense business and financial district in Courbevoie near Paris, France, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS French state-controlled utility EDF (EDF.PA) said in a statement on Wednesday that its board had agreed to buy the reactor business of Areva based on a value of 2.5 billion euros ($2.72 billion), but that this amount could be revised upwards or downwards.

EDF confirmed it was contemplating an EDF participation of between 51 and 75 percent in Areva and that EDF would make a binding offer following the finalization of arrangements to completely immunize EDF against costs and risks related to the Olkiluoto 3 reactor project in Finland.

In a separate statement, Areva said its board had approved in principle a 5 billion euro capital increase to restore its financial situation. It added that the French state, as the leading shareholder, would take part in the capital increase and would ensure its success.

(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; editing by Adrian Croft)