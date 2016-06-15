A logo is seen on the Areva Tower, the headquarters of the French nuclear reactor maker Areva, at La Defense business and financial district in Courbevoie near Paris, France, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS The French state plans to keep two thirds of the capital of a new nuclear fuel company that will be split off from nuclear group Areva and will invite strategic investors to buy a one third stake, Areva said on Wednesday.

As part of a restructuring under which 87 percent state-owned Areva will sell its nuclear reactor unit to state-owned utility EDF, Areva will hive off its uranium mining, nuclear fuel production and recycling, and decommissioning activities into a new company, provisionally named NewCo.

Areva will complete the operation in the second half of 2016 and has started talks with its unions about the restructuring.

Areva Chief Executive Philippe Knoche said on a conference call that the restructuring is strategic for France and Areva's global clients, which include most of the world's nuclear plants.

"NewCo has strong assets in terms of technology, order book and skill base and is well positioned for a rebound of the global nuclear market," Knoche said, adding that NewCo aims to become a market leader.

Knoche said the French state wants to hold 67 percent of NewCo and that strategic investors will be invited to buy up to 33 percent of the new company's capital.

NewCo will still burn cash in 2016 and 2017 but should turn cash positive from 2018, he said, but declined to say when the firm could start paying a dividend.

"The focus will be on repaying our debt," he said.

The legacy Areva SA - without the nuclear fuel and reactor units - will complete the long-delayed reactor project in Olkiluoto, Finland and will own several assets that have been put up for sale as part of Areva's restructuring.

