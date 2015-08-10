U.S. government posts $182 billion surplus in April
WASHINGTON The U.S. government had a $182 billion budget surplus in April, confounding market expectations for a deficit, according to Treasury Department data released on Wednesday.
NEW YORK A U.S. appeals court in New York on Monday narrowed a class of bondholders with claims against Argentina over its defaulted debt.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa had improperly expanded a class of investors who hold certain bonds and are seeking repayment following the country's $100 billion default in 2002.
The appeals court ordered Griesa to return to a narrower definition of the class, limited to those who still hold the bonds in question, and to hold an evidentiary hearing to determine the proper amount of damages.
WASHINGTON Republican U.S. Senators John McCain and Ben Sasse said on Wednesday they would vote against President Donald Trump's nominee for U.S. trade representative, Robert Lighthizer, because of his opposition to the North American Free Trade Agreement.