Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
BUENOS AIRES Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez on Monday announced a draft bill to dissolve the domestic intelligence agency amid government suspicions rogue agents were behind the murky death of a state prosecutor investigating the 1994 bombing of a Jewish center.
(Reporting by Richard Lough and Jorge Otaola; Editing by Chris Reese)
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.