Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner speaks next to newly appointed Cabinet chief Jorge Capitanich (R) during the swearing-in ceremony at the Casa Rosada Presidential Palace in Buenos Aires November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

BUENOS AIRES Argentina's government is mulling new measures to halt the flight of the central bank's U.S. dollar reserves, President Cristina Fernandez's new cabinet chief said on Thursday.

Foreign reserves have shrunk by 26 percent since late 2012 to below $32 billion, due partly to government policy that has led Argentines to buy goods overseas with credit cards, which have to be paid in U.S. dollars.

Cabinet Chief Jorge Capitanich said ministers were working on the reserves question, though the economy minister did not announce any new measures as some had expected.

"Taking care of our reserves does not mean destining them for luxury goods but rather promoting industrialization," Capitanich told journalists. He gave no further details.

Analysts expect existing measures, including higher taxes on using credit cards outside Argentina, to be intensified.

But Economy Minister Axel Kicillof later played down the prospect of tighter controls on scarce dollars.

"We have reserves that have suffered a decline but are at consistent levels and are very strong compared with any other time in history," he said in his first press conference as minister.

"We aren't going to do anything that generates brusque changes in the economy."

Argentina uses reserves to pay off its debt to bondholders, import energy and to intervene in the currency market to prop up the official value of the peso.

Fernandez, in a fiery speech late on Wednesday, promised cheering supporters she would "deepen" the current economic model, which is based on state intervention in most aspects of the economy and promoting domestic industry.

She has made no mention of her supporter's heavy losses in congressional elections on October 27 that ended her chances of securing a change to the constitution that would have enabled her to run for a third term in 2015.

