Romanian museum celebrates the creativity of kitsch
BUCHAREST Visitors to Romania who yearn for a taste of communist era kitsch now have an entire museum to enjoy.
BUENOS AIRES - Argentines took part in the annual Great National Milonga on Saturday, a mass street tango performance, to celebrate the famous dance.
Buenos Aires' Avenida de Mayo became an outdoor street tango dance salon -- known as a "milonga" -- for the annual event, which comes a day after National Tango Day.
BUCHAREST Visitors to Romania who yearn for a taste of communist era kitsch now have an entire museum to enjoy.
LISBON A decade ago, shares in the world's largest cork producer, Corticeira Amorim , didn't look like a great bet.