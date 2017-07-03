Argentina tax revenue rises 29.8 percent in June

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina's tax revenue rose 29.8 percent in June compared with a year earlier to 226.6 billion pesos ($13.6 billion), the AFIP tax agency said on Monday.

The country's tax revenue has struggled to keep up with high inflation in recent months. In May, 12-month inflation totaled 24 percent, while tax revenue rose 21 percent. The government has not yet published June inflation figures.

($1 = 16.63 pesos at end of June)