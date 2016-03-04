Time up on Trump trade, hedge funds look abroad
LAS VEGAS Hedge fund managers said they are looking beyond the United States for investment ideas as the so-called Trump bump stock market rally shows signs it may be fizzling.
BUENOS AIRES Argentina reported a $160 million trade deficit in January, government data showed on Friday.
Exports rose 2 percent on the previous year to $3.89 billion while imports fell 4 percent to $4.05 billion.
(Reporting by Buenos Aires newsroom; Editing by Richard Lough; Editing by Chris Reese)
LAS VEGAS Hedge fund managers said they are looking beyond the United States for investment ideas as the so-called Trump bump stock market rally shows signs it may be fizzling.
WASHINGTON U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers on Thursday that the Trump administration does not support separating investment and commercial banks.