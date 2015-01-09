Argos Therapeutics Inc said its experimental immunotherapy was unsuccessful in treating HIV-infected patients, raising doubts about its technology platform and sending its stock plunging as much as 31 percent on Friday.

The mid-stage study aimed to reduce the median viral load in HIV-infected patients compared with a placebo.

The 54 patients enrolled in the trial, who were already on standard antiretroviral therapy (ART), were given four doses of the drug, AGS-004, or placebo every month.

Argos interrupted the dosing for both groups after 12 weeks to check how AGS-004 performed.

The company said it would continue to test the drug in adults because 70 percent of patients given it showed a positive immune response, compared to no response in the placebo group.

"... More frequent dosing of AGS-004 during ART may provide further benefit," Argos Chief Scientific Officer Charles Nicolette said in a statement.

Piper Jaffray analyst Charles Duncan also saw some encouraging signs in the trial, which was fully funded by the National Institutes of Health.

Duncan, cautioning investors not to be "fooled" by the data in the study, maintained his "overweight" rating on the stock.

"...The trial generated positive immune responses that were rigorously defined and notable in this immune-suppressed patient population...," he noted.

About 50,000 people in the United States are infected with HIV each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Argos' other drug, AGS-003, is being tested for renal cell carcinoma, a type of kidney cancer, and solid tumors.

The Durham, North Carolina-based company's stock has gained 20 percent since it debuted on Feb. 7.

