BRUSSELS Plane manufacturer Airbus Group (AIR.PA) and French aero engine and equipment maker Safran (SAF.PA) won EU antitrust approval on Wednesday for their acquisition of rocket operator Arianespace after agreeing to measures to prevent exchange of sensitive data.

The two companies combined their space launcher activities two years ago, calling it Airbus Safran Launchers (ASL), to better compete with U.S. low-cost rival SpaceX.

The European Commission said the concessions include firewalls between Airbus and Arianespace to prevent information flow that could harm rivals, and an arbitration mechanism in future deals with third parties to ensure the implementation of the firewalls.

