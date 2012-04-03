LONDON British chip designer ARM Holdings ARM.L said on Tuesday it was tying up with Amsterdam-based smart card maker Gemalto GTO.PA and German technology firm Giesecke & Devrient to increase security for services running on smartphones and tablets.

The companies said the joint venture would drive adoption of a common security standard in mobile devices.

ARM's Chief Executive Warren East said up to now the integration of the hardware, software and services necessary for system-wide security had been too slow.

"I am confident that this new joint venture will accelerate the adoption of a common security standard, enabling a vibrant ecosystem of secure service providers to emerge," he said.

ARM, which designs the chips used in nearly all the world's mobile phones, said the companies will each contribute assets to the new venture, including patents, software, people, cash and capital equipment.

The Cambridge-based firm will own 40 percent of the joint venture, while the other companies will own 30 percent each.

It said the investment was not significant in term of its balance sheet.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle)