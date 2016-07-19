Japan's SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T), led by billionaire Masayoshi Son, said on Monday it would buy British chip designer ARM Holdings PLC ARM.L for 24.3 billion pounds ($32 billion), in what would be one of the largest deals in European technology to date and SoftBank's largest ever.

Below are major M&A deals announced by SoftBank in recent years:

June 21, 2016:

-- SoftBank agrees to sell Finnish mobile games maker Supercell to China's biggest gaming group, Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700.HK), in a deal valued at roughly $8.6 billion

June 1-3, 2016:

-- SoftBank says it would sell $10 billion of shares in Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA.N).

-- SoftBank agrees to sell most of its remaining stake in Gungho Online Entertainment (3765.T) back to the mobile gaming company for 73 billion yen ($690 million).

March 23, 2016:

-- SoftBank buys 5 percent stake in WME IMG Holdings Inc, a New York-based provider of sports, entertainment and fashion management and representation services, for $250 million.

June 3, 2015:

-- SoftBank agrees to invest $1 billion in South Korean online retailer Coupang.

Oct. 28, 2014:

-- U.S. unit agrees to buy minority stake in Snapdeal.com, a New Delhi-based provider of ecommerce services, for $627 million.

Oct. 15, 2012:

-- Softbank says it would buy U.S. telecoms and internet services provider Sprint Nextel Corp, a deal that ultimately totaled $21.6 billion.

Oct. 1, 2012:

-- Softbank says it would buy Tokyo-based eAccess Ltd, a provider of mobile communication services, in a share-swap deal valued at $2.3 billion.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Makiko Yamazaki)