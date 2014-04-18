China's HNA in final talks to buy German airport Hahn
FRANKFURT Acquisitive Chinese conglomerate HNA is in final talks over the purchase of Hahn airport in western Germany, the airport's state owners said on Monday.
MILAN Fashion house Giorgio Armani paid 270 million euros ($374 million) to Italian tax authorities last week to settle a dispute over payments from the group's subsidiaries abroad, Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Friday.
A spokesman for the company, owned by its eponymous founder, said the report was correct but declined to comment further.
All tax claims against Armani, which saw sales rise to more than 2 billion euros in 2012, were now closed, the paper said.
Italy has become more interventionist on taxes during its longest recession since World War Two, and companies in high-profile sectors such as luxury goods are in the crosshairs.
Sector peer Prada Holding, which controls Prada (1913.HK), paid a reported 420 million euros to settle taxes in Italy after completing a process of voluntary disclosure in December.
Few tax cases come to court, with the notable exception of design duo Dolce and Gabbana, who were convicted of hiding hundreds of millions of euros from tax authorities. They have appealed against the ruling and the verdict is due on April 30.
Consumer goods packaging company Silgan Holdings Inc said it would buy WestRock Co's business that makes soap dispensers and perfume sprayers for about $1 billion.
U.S. telecom sector could be on the brink of a major consolidation under President Donald Trump's likely more merger-friendly administration, said JP Morgan Securities, which now sees a 90 percent chance of T-Mobile US being involved in a strategic transaction in the next five years.