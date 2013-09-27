U.S. Zika vaccine begins second phase of testing
CHICAGO Researchers have begun the second phase of testing of a Zika vaccine developed by U.S. government scientists in a trial that could yield preliminary results as early as the end of 2017.
ArQule Inc shares jumped 19 percent on hopes that additional data from a discontinued trial could revive its experimental drug, tivantinib, as a treatment for lung cancer.
Last October, ArQule and Daiichi Sankyo Inc stopped a late-stage trial of tivantinib to treat lung cancer after determining that the drug did not improve patient survival.
ArQule is expected to present additional data from the trial at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) conference in Amsterdam, according to RBC Capital Markets analyst Adnan Butt.
Details from the lung cancer trial "could validate the mechanism of action for the drug and potentially allow a path forward in lung cancer as well," Butt said. The drug is currently being studied as a treatment for hepatocellular carcinoma - the most common form of liver cancer.
"If tivantinib development seems likely to continue in lung cancer, that's a positive," he added.
The drug has also failed a mid-stage trial on patients with colorectal cancer.
Shares of the company were trading up 14 percent at $2.83 in morning trade on the Nasdaq.
A federal judge in Delaware on Friday struck down key patents held by Acorda Therapeutics Inc related to its multiple sclerosis drug Ampyra, causing the stock to tumble 24 percent before trading was halted.
YANGON Myanmar is training up hundreds of midwives in an effort to reduce the number of women who die in childbirth, one of many social policy reforms launched by the country as it emerges from decades of military rule.