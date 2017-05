The logo of Australian miner Arrium Ltd is displayed in the deserted reception area of their office located in Sydney, Australia, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray

SYDNEY Australian industrial group Arrium has sold its Moly-Cop unit for $1.2 billion to private equity firm American Industrial Partners, a spokesman for KordaMentha told Reuters.

The deal is expected to be settled in January. Moly-Cop, which makes steel balls to grind ore, operates mostly in the United States and Latin America.

