LONDON Works by the elusive British graffiti artist Banksy sold for double their estimate or more at an auction in London featuring his and work by other contemporary artists, Bonham's said on Thursday.

Banksy's "Rude Copper" (2002), a screen-print and spray painted image of a British bobby making a rude gesture, was the top seller, going for 32,500 pounds ($49,088) against a high estimate of 12,000 pounds.

Bonham's said that Banksy prints from the collection of Steve Lazarides, a promoter of street art, made 434,600 pounds in Wednesday's auction, with 30 of the works selling above their high estimates.

"Christ with Shopping Bags" (2004), a re-imagining of crucifixion imagery, made 22,500 pounds against a high estimate of 12,000 pounds. "Flower Thrower" (2003) sold for 20,625 pounds after a high estimate of 12,000 pounds. "Laugh Now" (2004) and "Festival" (2006) each made 20,000 pounds, against high estimates of 8,000 and 6,000, respectively.

Banksy is the pseudonym of a graffiti artist who first emerged in Bristol, England, as part of an underground group of street artists. He hides his identity and real name, and his works are highly sought after by art collectors.

The top lot at the auction was Irish artist Conor Harrington’s "Dance With the Devil" (2013), an oil and spray paint on stretched linen, which sold for 77,500 pounds against a pre-sale estimate of 30,000-50,000 pounds.

Paintings by Harrington, who started his career working as a graffiti artist in the mid-1990s, have been bought by celebrity collectors including Alicia Keys, Jared Leto and Damien Hirst.

