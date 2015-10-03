HONG KONG - Christie's auction house previewed highlights of its autumn sales on Friday, including Amedeo Modigliani's "Nu Couche (Reclining Nude)" that could set a new record for the Italian artist when it is sold in New York next month.

Giovanna Bertazzoni, the deputy chairman and senior international director of Impressionist and modern art at Christie's, said the painting is expected to sell for more than $100 million, surpassing the previous record of $70 million.

A 16.08 cushion-shaped, vivid pink diamond ring, the largest recorded for sale, will go under the hammer at an auction in Geneva on Nov. 10.