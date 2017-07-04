FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
Soaring 'Hive' exhibit blends intimate details into its giant scale
#GST
#Westinghouse
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#Bollywood
#Modi
#TopNews
Sections
Featured
Indian manufacturing growth cools in June on weak demand
Economy
Indian manufacturing growth cools in June on weak demand
Biopic on gangster Arun Gawli not a ‘clean-up job,’ says director
Bollywood
Biopic on gangster Arun Gawli not a ‘clean-up job,’ says director
Feeling unwelcome, African migrants hit by new tax in Israel
immigration
Feeling unwelcome, African migrants hit by new tax in Israel
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Arts
July 4, 2017 / 1:28 AM / an hour ago

Soaring 'Hive' exhibit blends intimate details into its giant scale

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A soaring exhibit of stacked cardboard tubes shaped into three hive-like interconnected structures will make its debut on Thursday at a Washington, D.C., museum as part of its annual interactive art installation series.

The "Hive" exhibit, designed by architect Jeanne Gang, will take over the Great Hall of the National Building Museum, standing more than 60 feet (18 meters) tall. It is open to the public through Sept. 4.

Slideshow (6 Images)

Its three domed chambers are made from 2,700 lightweight cardboard cylinders ranging from several inches to 10 feet (3 meters) in height, painted silver and magenta and stacked in an interlocking fashion.

Gang told Reuters that "Hive" is similar to the vaulted structures of cathedrals, designed to hold their own weight.

"We thought this is such a big space, we wanted to go high," she said. "We wanted to make something that had some monumentality but at the same time, inside, a certain intimacy."

"Hive" can be explored from the museum's fourth floor balcony as well as on the ground level, where visitors can enter the dark, intimate interiors and interact with the work's multiple acoustic elements such as chimes and small drums.

Reporting by Reuters TV; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Bill Trott

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.