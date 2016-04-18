Timeline: S&P Telecommunications index dwindles to four companies
The S&P 500 Telecommunications Services Index has shrunk from 14 companies in its heyday in 1996 to just four companies in 2017 after a slew of mergers.
MADRID Spain's Abertis (ABE.MC) said on Monday that, together with a unit of Canada's Brookfield Asset Management (BAMa.TO), it will launch a bid for the shares of Brazil's Arteris it doesn't already own for 10.15 reais ($2.87) per share.
The Spanish motorway operator and Brookfield Brazil Motorways Holding currently own 69.26 percent of Arteris through Participes, in which they hold 51 percent and 49 percent respectively.
The offer, to be finalised May 17 and aimed at delisting Arteris from the Brazilian market, discounts the payment of a dividend, worth around 1.1 billion reais, Abertis said in a statement to the stock market regulator.
(Reporting by Tomas Cobos; Writing by Paul Day)
The S&P 500 Telecommunications Services Index has shrunk from 14 companies in its heyday in 1996 to just four companies in 2017 after a slew of mergers.
AMSTERDAM Akzo Nobel shareholders angered by the Dulux paint maker's rejection of a 26.3 billion euro ($29.5 billion) takeover proposal from U.S. rival PPG Industries took their fight to an Amsterdam court on Monday.