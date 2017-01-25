Dollar firms against sterling, euro amid political uncertainties
TOKYO The dollar firmed on Tuesday, taking back ground against the euro and sterling which were pressured by political uncertainties in the UK and eurozone.
NEW YORK Real estate investment trust Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc (AHP.N) is in settlement talks with Sessa Capital to avoid a second proxy fight with the hedge fund company, according to people familiar with the matter.
Ashford's deadline for nominating directors to its board expires on Wednesday, adding pressure for the two sides to reach an agreement. If a deal is not struck, Sessa plans to nominate another slate of directors at the company's annual meeting, people familiar with the matter said.
Sessa lost its previous attempt at a proxy fight last year.
Ashford and Sessa could not immediately be reached for comment.
FRANKFURT Euro zone growth may be improving but inflation remains subdued and still requires substantial stimulus, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Monday, tempering expectations for the bank's June 8 policy meeting.