Wall St. modestly higher as Apple leads tech stocks' gains
U.S. stocks were modestly higher in early afternoon trading on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite eking out another record high, helped by an Apple-led rise in technology stocks.
TOKYO Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that the country remains cautious about joining the China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) as its governance structure is unclear.
Japan is in close contact with key ally the United States in exchanging views about the Beijing-based institute, while it has not received any responses from China about its inquires on the AIIB, Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting.
South Korea said on Thursday it has decided to seek to be a founding member of the AIIB, the latest key U.S. ally to join the China-led institution despite Washington's misgivings.
NEW YORK Active stock fund managers around the world are holding the lowest percentage of Apple Inc shares in their portfolios when compared to the iPhone maker's overall weighting in indexes, even as the shares hit record highs, according to a research note by investment bank UBS late Monday.