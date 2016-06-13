BANGKOK The Thai management of Asia Aviation, a major shareholder of Thai AirAsia, will sell some of its stake to King Power group, the country's largest duty free retailer, chief executive Tassapon Bijleveld said on Monday.

The company will provide details of the stake sale to the Stock Exchange of Thailand after the market closes on Monday, Tassapon told Reuters.

The Thai management, led by Tassapon and his family, owns a combined 45 percent of Asia Aviation, with the rest held by public. Asia Aviation has a 55 percent stake in Thai AirAsia, the country's largest budget airline.

(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)