China's President Xi Jinping (L) shakes hands with Indonesia's President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, in front of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto (C), as they walk to their venue for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit family photo in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta

(L-R) Chile's President Sebastian Pinera, Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying, Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Australia's Prime Minister Tony Abbott, South Korea's President Park Geun-Hye, Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak, China's President Xi Jinping, Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto, Indonesia's President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, New Zealand's Prime Minister John Key, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Philippines President Benigno Aquino, Vietnam's President Truong Tan Sang, Taiwan's representative former vice president Vincent Siew, Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister Peter O'Neill, Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Peru's Foreign Minister Eda Rivas and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry pose for a family photo at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta

(L-R) China's President Xi Jinping, Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto, Indonesia's President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, New Zealand's Prime Minister John Key, Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Philippines' President Benigno Aquino arrange themselves for a family photo at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta

NUSA DUA, Indonesia The 21 countries of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation trade group promised on Tuesday to implement responsible macroeconomic policies that will help offset slowing global economic growth and weaker trade.

"Global growth is too weak, risks remain tilted to the downside, global trade is weakening and the economic outlook suggests growth is likely to be slower and less balanced than desired," the group said in a prepared statement.

"We will implement prudent and responsible macroeconomic policies to ensure mutually reinforcing effect of growth and to maintain economic and financial stability in the region, and prevent negative spillover effect."

(Reporting by Randy Fabi, Lesley Wroughton and Alexei Anishchuk. Editing by Jason Szep)