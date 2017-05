Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) sits with Japan's Economics Minister Akira Amari during a year end meeting at Japan Business Federation (Keidanren) in Tokyo December 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Japan's economy minister said on Wednesday that any agreement on the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal by Japan's initial target of as early as March was becoming difficult.

Japanese Economy Minister Akira Amari said he met with U.S. Congressman Paul Ryan on Wednesday to affirm the countries' commitment to establish the trade deal by the deadline.

