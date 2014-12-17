Oil dips, on course for biggest weekly drop in a month
LONDON Oil prices edged lower on Friday, on course for the biggest weekly drop in a month, over doubts that an OPEC-led production cut will restore balance to an oversupplied market.
SINGAPORE Asia's top companies reported a much more positive outlook in the fourth quarter of 2014 with optimism among Indian companies in particular buoyed by a change in government, the latest Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Asia Business Sentiment Survey showed.
The Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Asia Business Sentiment Index RACSI rose to 72 in the fourth quarter from 66 in the third quarter. Of the 116 companies that responded to the poll, 51 percent gave a positive outlook, while 42 percent reported a neutral outlook and 7 percent were negative.
For a PDF on the exclusive survey, click:
(Editing by Christopher Cushing)
LONDON Oil prices edged lower on Friday, on course for the biggest weekly drop in a month, over doubts that an OPEC-led production cut will restore balance to an oversupplied market.
LONDON The euro zone economy bounded into the second quarter with strong broad-based growth, according to a survey showing businesses increased activity at the fastest rate for six years as new orders stayed robust.