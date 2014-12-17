SINGAPORE Asia's top companies reported a much more positive outlook in the fourth quarter of 2014 with optimism among Indian companies in particular buoyed by a change in government, the latest Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Asia Business Sentiment Survey showed.

The Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Asia Business Sentiment Index RACSI rose to 72 in the fourth quarter from 66 in the third quarter. Of the 116 companies that responded to the poll, 51 percent gave a positive outlook, while 42 percent reported a neutral outlook and 7 percent were negative.

For a PDF on the exclusive survey, click:

reut.rs/1A1ywMB

(Editing by Christopher Cushing)