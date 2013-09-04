RetailMeNot to be bought by Harland Clarke
Online coupon provider RetailMeNot Inc said it had agreed to be bought by marketing services company Harland Clarke Holdings Corp [MFWH.UL] for about $630 million.
Japanese drugmaker Otsuka Holdings Co will buy Astex Pharmaceuticals Inc for about 90 billion yen ($900 million) to tap the cancer drugs the U.S. company is developing, the Nikkei said. (link.reuters.com/hed82v)
Shares of Astex, which has a market capitalization of $634.2 million as of Tuesday close, rose as much as 41 percent to a nine-year high of $9.39 on the Nasdaq.
Astex, whose only approved drug, Dacogen, treats a blood disorder called myelodysplastic syndromes, is developing drugs to treat prostate, lung and ovarian cancer.
Otsuka and Astex were not immediately available for comments.
($1 = 99.5350 Japanese yen)
(Reporting By Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
Online coupon provider RetailMeNot Inc said it had agreed to be bought by marketing services company Harland Clarke Holdings Corp [MFWH.UL] for about $630 million.
SAO PAULO Investor demand for shares in Brazilian airline Azul SA's initial public offering in São Paulo and New York surpassed the amount of stock on offer by five times, ahead of pricing later on Monday, three people with knowledge of the transaction said.