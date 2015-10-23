Regional lender Astoria Financial Corp (AF.N) is exploring a sale under pressure from activist investor Basswood Capital Management LLC, Bloomberg reported.

The New York-based bank is working with Sandler O'Neill & Partners LP on the potential sale, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Basswood Capital owned 9.2 percent of Astoria as of Aug. 3, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Astoria has a market value of about $1.7 billion.

The company's shares rose as much as 6 percent to a 5-1/2 year high of $18.13 in early afternoon trading on Friday.

Representatives at Astoria were not immediately available for comment.

