Britain to sell Green Investment Bank to Macquarie in 2.3 billion pounds deal
LONDON The British government said on Thursday it will sell the Green Investment Bank (GIB) to Macquarie Bank [MBL.UL] in a deal worth 2.3 billion pounds ($3 billion).
LONDON AstraZeneca (AZN.L) has raised its bet on Japan's drug market by buying out the remaining stake held by Sumitomo Chemical (4005.T) in its Japanese unit AstraZeneca K.K.
The British group said on Wednesday the purchase of the shares cost approximately 10 billion yen ($102 million) and reinforced its focus on Japan as a key growth platform.
Japan, the world's second-largest pharmaceuticals market after the United States, is an increasingly important country for Western drugmakers.
In the past, it has been a tough market for foreign drug firms to crack, but recent steps to speed up the approval process have opened the door to a raft of commercially important drugs.
TOKYO Japan's Sawai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is buying the generic drug business of U.S. drug maker Upsher-Smith Laboratories Inc for $1.05 billion, marking the Osaka-based generic drugmaker's first overseas acquisition.