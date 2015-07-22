A sign is seen at an AstraZeneca site in Macclesfield, central England May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON AstraZeneca's much anticipated cancer drug pipeline suffered a modest blow on Wednesday when the experimental drug selumetinib failed to meet its goal in a late-stage trial for a rare cancer of the eye.

The drugmaker said the disappointing result in uveal melanoma would not affect other studies using the drug. Selumetinib is being investigated primarily as a treatment for advanced non-small cell lung cancer.

Selumetinib belongs to a class of cancer drugs known as MEK inhibitors, which includes Novartis's approved product Mekinist and the experimental compound cobimetinib from Roche and Exelixis.

Current consensus analyst forecasts for selumetinib, which is designed for use alongside chemotherapy, point to relatively minor sales of $305 million in 2020, according to Thomson Reuters Cortellis.

Berenberg analyst Alistair Campbell said the failure of the Phase III trial, known as SUMIT, was a surprise after very promising Phase II data.

"However, selumetinib is not one of the big three oncology drugs (AZD9291, Lynparza and MEDI4736) that will lead the turnaround of Astra's fortunes in oncology," he wrote in a note.

Shares in the drugmaker fell 0.7 percent in early trading.

Uveal melanoma is a disease in which cancer cells grow in the tissues of the eye. Although rare, it is the most common primary intraocular malignancy in adults and accounts for 5 percent of all melanomas.

The bigger commercial opportunity for AstraZeneca would be in using the drug in lung cancer. Selumetinib is also being studied in thyroid cancer and neurofibromatosis, a condition in which tumors grow along the nerves.

"Selumetinib is supported by a strong development program with different scientific rationale in multiple tumor types as both monotherapy and in alternative combinations," said AstraZeneca's oncology development head Antoine Yver.

"The findings from SUMIT have no impact on the other studies and we look forward to presenting the data in due course."

Oncology is a priority area for AstraZeneca and the group aims to launch six new cancer medicines by 2020.

(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Louise Heavens and Keith Weir)