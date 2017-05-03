A sign is seen at an AstraZeneca site in Macclesfield, central England May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

LONDON AstraZeneca boosted its early-stage respiratory medicine pipeline on Wednesday by signing a deal with Pieris Pharmaceuticals to develop novel inhaled drugs that could fight asthma in new ways.

Pieris will get upfront and near-term milestone payments of $57.5 million and up to $2.1 billion if the experimental drugs go on to become commercially successful.

Pieris will be responsible for advancing its preclinical lead candidate, PRS-060, into initial Phase I clinical trials in 2017, the two companies said.

